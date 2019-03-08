Search

McClaren wants improvements from QPR at Hull

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 March 2019

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rs hope to pull away from danger by taming Tigers on Saturday

Steve McClaren knows Queens Park Rangers must improve and fast ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs have been in dreadful form since the turn of the year, with a 2-1 loss at home to Rotherham United their ninth defeat in their last 11 league matches.

After the result against the Millers, McClaren warned the west Londoners that they were now in a relegation battle.

With nine games to go this term, the Loftus Road club find themselves just seven points and three places above the relegation zone.

That is a far cry from earlier in the season when they was talk of a possible play-off bid in W12.

The focus now is on securing safety as swiftly as possible and that could certainly be helped by QPR scoring goals in the first half again.

McClaren’s men are without a goal before the break in their last five league matches and the Rs boss knows that run must end soon if his side are to turn things around.

Speaking to journalists after the defeat to Rotherham, the 57-year-old said: “We’ve talked about that and we talk about that in every game.

“We give the players the same messages, the same gameplan, the same work preparation, but that’s football and that’s why it’s so unpredictable.

“Everybody’s human, everybody’s up and down.

“We have too many performances at the present moment that are down, and they shouldn’t be after that Leeds United game (which QPR won 1-0).”

QPR’s poor form may in part be down to the absence of both Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel in recent months.

The experienced duo were integral to the Rs’ good run between October and November, but have both not featured since a 2-1 loss at Leeds United on December 8 because of injury.

Both are nearing a return to action, with Cameron an unused substitute in Wednesday’s loss to Rotherham.

And McClaren believes the imminent return of the experienced pair will be a huge boost for the west Londoners.

“Geoff and Angel very close to coming back, I’m sure that will add to the experience and the leadership in the team, but in the meantime we’ve got to go to Hull on Saturday and get a team that can get a result.”

