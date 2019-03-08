Cameron happy to be back for QPR after lengthy spell on sidelines

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder returned from three months out with ankle injury in draw at Hull City

Geoff Cameron was delighted to return to action for Queens Park Rangers after three months out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 33-year-old, on loan from divisional rivals Stoke City, had not featured for the Rs since sustaining an ankle injury in a 2-1 loss at Leeds United on December 8.

The Loftus Road outfit have certainly missed the USA international having been in poor form in the league since Christmas.

Cameron’s return to action is a welcome one for the west Londoners and the experienced midfielder was thrilled to be back in the thick of it on Saturday.

He told the club website: “It was great to be back out there — it’s been a long three months!

“I knew I wasn’t going to last 90 minutes after so long out, but it was just a case of getting my fitness back and it felt pretty good.”

As for the match itself, QPR recovered from being 2-0 down at the break to earn a point at Hull.

A Jarrod Bowen brace had put the Tigers two goals to the good, but the Rs roared back in the second half to draw after Josh Scowen and Tomer Hemed found the net.

Cameron admits Steve McClaren’s men were below-par in attack in the first half, but hailed their improvements after the interval.

He added: “In the first half we played some good football, but just made some simple mistakes. We had some opportunities, but weren’t clinical in the final third.

“We kept our heads up, stayed positive and at half-time we were still in the game.

“We knew if we could get the next goal we were confident we could work our way back, and that’s what we did.”

Cameron will hope his next outing for QPR results in a success.