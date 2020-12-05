Championship: Huddersfield 2 QPR 0

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng PA Wire/PA Images

Huddersfield ran out deserved winners as they beat QPR 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel reacts after a missed chance Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel reacts after a missed chance

Winger Josh Koroma continued his fine scoring run with an early opener before providing the assist for Harry Toffolo to score Town’s second.

For QPR, it was a third straight loss as they moved to within four points of the Championship relegation places.

Huddersfield were unbeaten in their last five against the R’s and they had no intention of letting that record slip.

They made a superb start and found themselves a goal up with just three minutes on the clock.

Koroma picked the ball up on the left flank and continued running unopposed before picking out the right corner of Seny Dieng’s goal.

It was a fine strike and a fifth of the campaign for Koroma – and his fourth in the last seven games.

He tried his luck again shortly after, but saw an ambitious attempt from far out clear the visitors’ crossbar.

Chris Willock, who scored the goal that kept Huddersfield in the Championship during a loan spell in West Yorkshire last season, registered Rangers’ first effort on goal shortly after.

Willock cut inside and hit a daisy-cutter that Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer dealt comfortably with.

But Town always looked in charge and put together a superb free-flowing move on 35 minutes.

It started from Hamer and they worked their way up the field with the ball ending up at the feet of Fraizer Campbell inside the box but he could only place the ball into Dieng’s grateful arms.

The home side did not have to wait long before a second goal, though, and again Koroma was involved, this time as provider as he threaded a ball down the left and into the box for the onrushing Toffolo to apply a fine finish to double the lead.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the restart and Koroma almost connected with a fine Pipa cross from the right but the ball just evaded him a few yards out.

Full-back Pipa then tried his luck from far out but his swerving effort from long range was kept out by the alert Dieng.

The QPR keeper was being over-worked and kept out a fine point-blank effort from Lewis O’Brien on 65 minutes, again after fine work from the marauding Pipa.

Home skipper Christopher Schindler exited the action late on through injury, leading to a long stoppage, but QPR could not take advantage of the seven minutes added on as Town ran out worthy winners.

Mark Warburton’s men will hope for better when they visit Millwall in midweek.

QPR: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen, Cameron (Ball 56), Carroll, Osayi-Samuel (Kelman 82), Chair (Adomah 82), Willock (Thomas 56), Dykes (Donne 46). Unused subs: Masterson, Kakay, Bettache, Kelly.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.