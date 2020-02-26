Search

How QPR's players rated in the 2-1 win over Derby

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 26 February 2020

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn in against Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning and Yoann Barbet. Picture: PA

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn in against Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning and Yoann Barbet. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship

Liam Kelly 7 - Made some important stops late in the game to keep the his side in the lead.

Todd Kane 6 - Sometimes exposed defensively but his crossing was a positive.

Grant Hall 8 - Scored a fantastic goal to put his side in front and did a good job on Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

Yoann Barbet 8 - Superb performance from the Frenchman who made some vital challenges and some lovely passes from the back.

Ryan Manning 7 - Got forward really well and put in some dangerous crosses.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Made some decent blocks and challenges but did not really make his mark on the game.

Dom Ball 7 - Brought the ball forward well and looks to be growing into his midfield role more and more as the season goes on.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Very positive in everything he did and used his pace to hurt Derby, just didn't quite have the end product.

Ebere Eze 8 - Relatively quiet in the first half but burst into life in the second, intercepting Wayne Rooney's pass to surge forward and play in Ilias Chair for the winner.

Marc Pugh 6 - Lost out to Waghorn for the equaliser and did not really contribute.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Found chances hard to come by but worked very hard for his side.

Substitutes:

Jack Clarke 6 - Looked lively on a couple of occasions.

Ilias Chair 8 - Superb finish to get the winner for his side.

Most Read

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council accused of ‘asphalt or nothing’ as communities demand paving stones on their pavements

Neighbours on Chambers Lane say no to asphalt pavements. Picture: Katherine Fried

Cricklewood stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Harlesden man who was stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

