How QPR's players rated in the 2-1 win over Derby

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn in against Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning and Yoann Barbet. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship

Liam Kelly 7 - Made some important stops late in the game to keep the his side in the lead.

Todd Kane 6 - Sometimes exposed defensively but his crossing was a positive.

Grant Hall 8 - Scored a fantastic goal to put his side in front and did a good job on Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

Yoann Barbet 8 - Superb performance from the Frenchman who made some vital challenges and some lovely passes from the back.

Ryan Manning 7 - Got forward really well and put in some dangerous crosses.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Made some decent blocks and challenges but did not really make his mark on the game.

Dom Ball 7 - Brought the ball forward well and looks to be growing into his midfield role more and more as the season goes on.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Very positive in everything he did and used his pace to hurt Derby, just didn't quite have the end product.

Ebere Eze 8 - Relatively quiet in the first half but burst into life in the second, intercepting Wayne Rooney's pass to surge forward and play in Ilias Chair for the winner.

Marc Pugh 6 - Lost out to Waghorn for the equaliser and did not really contribute.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Found chances hard to come by but worked very hard for his side.

Substitutes:

Jack Clarke 6 - Looked lively on a couple of occasions.

Ilias Chair 8 - Superb finish to get the winner for his side.