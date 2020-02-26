How QPR's players rated in the 2-1 win over Derby
PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 26 February 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship
Liam Kelly 7 - Made some important stops late in the game to keep the his side in the lead.
Todd Kane 6 - Sometimes exposed defensively but his crossing was a positive.
Grant Hall 8 - Scored a fantastic goal to put his side in front and did a good job on Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.
Yoann Barbet 8 - Superb performance from the Frenchman who made some vital challenges and some lovely passes from the back.
Ryan Manning 7 - Got forward really well and put in some dangerous crosses.
Geoff Cameron 6 - Made some decent blocks and challenges but did not really make his mark on the game.
Dom Ball 7 - Brought the ball forward well and looks to be growing into his midfield role more and more as the season goes on.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Very positive in everything he did and used his pace to hurt Derby, just didn't quite have the end product.
Ebere Eze 8 - Relatively quiet in the first half but burst into life in the second, intercepting Wayne Rooney's pass to surge forward and play in Ilias Chair for the winner.
Marc Pugh 6 - Lost out to Waghorn for the equaliser and did not really contribute.
Jordan Hugill 6 - Found chances hard to come by but worked very hard for his side.
Substitutes:
Jack Clarke 6 - Looked lively on a couple of occasions.
Ilias Chair 8 - Superb finish to get the winner for his side.