How are QPR’s players performing out on loan?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers youngster Ody Alfa scored for Maidenhead United in their 2-1 defeat to Stockport County in the National League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old buried a superb volley into the bottom corner in the first half - the first goal the 21-year-old has scored since joining the Magpies on loan, having also spent time at Billericay Town in the National League South earlier this season.

Since moving on loan to FC Koln, Toni Leistner has made four appearances including in the 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

Paul Smyth has managed 21 appearances out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, scoring once, while Giles Phillips has played 16 times for the club.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is also spending the season in League One at Doncaster Rovers, playing 32 times in all competitions and keeping 10 clean sheets.

In Scotland, full-back Niko Hämäläinen has played 32 times for Premiership side Kilmarnock and notched two assists during that time.

Drive 24