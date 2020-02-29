How QPR's players rated in the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

Liam Kelly 6 - Beaten to the ball by Scott Hogan for the first goal but made a couple of good stops.

Angel Rangel 6 - Solid but not much more than that.

Conor Masterson 6 - Lost concentration for the first goal as Scott Hogan got away from him but other than that it was a composed display.

Yoann Barbet 6 - Saw plenty of the ball, especially in the first half, and kept possession well but, like Masterson, didn't cope well with the challenge of Hogan. Lucky not to give a penalty away late on.

Ryan Manning 6 - Did the defensive side of the game well and kept Jeremie Bela relatively quiet.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Made some good challenges in the middle of the park but didn't contribute much other than that.

Dom Ball 7 - Relentless in his pressure on Birmingham and transitioned the ball well between defence and attack.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Beat Kristian Pedersen almost every time he got the ball. Did well to win the free-kick which led to the equaliser and put in a superb cross to Jordan Hugill for the second.

Ebere Eze 7 - Not involved as much as he would probably liked to have been but played his part in the key moments, picking out Hugill from his free-kick to nod down to Marc Pugh for the equaliser and also played a one-two with Osayi-Samuel before the second.

Marc Pugh 7 - Didn't threaten much but picked up a good position for his goal.

Jordan Hugill 8 - Great assist for Pugh and produced a fantastic run and finish for his goal. Worked hard as always and performed well against a physical Birmingham.

Substitutes:

Ilias Chair 6