'Heated words' at half-time were needed says QPR captain Hall

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers captain Grant Hall discusses the 3-1 Championship win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR captain Grant Hall admits there were "heated words" exchanged during half-time of the 3-1 win at Preston on Saturday.

Rangers found themselves a goal down at the break through Daniel Johnson's penalty but Hall scored his fifth goal of the season to equalise after the restart.

And despite Geoff Cameron's sending off, goals from Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze handed them victory and Hall believes the players needed to speak their minds at the break.

"There was heated words at half-time between the lads because we were nowhere near our level in the first half," he told qpr.co.uk.

"We were angry and we needed a reaction second half and you saw that.

"Everyone chips in. Everyone has their say but it needed to be said, a few of the things in the changing room, and you definitely saw the reaction second half because first half Preston were much better than us.

"We played some of our best football second half and we really dominated."