Hall looks set to be captain at Stoke

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers defender Grant Hall (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Queens Park Rangers defender Grant Hall (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton has given an update on the captaincy.

Grant Hall looks to be Mark Warburton's choice for the captaincy on the opening day against Stoke, though it could be given to another player later in the season.

The 27-year-old has captained the side in pre-season and was also QPR fans' favoured choice in our recent poll.

He returned last season after 18 months out with knee tendonitis and has partnered Yoann Barbet at centre-back during the pre-season friendlies.

Speaking about the captaincy, Warburton said: "Grant's been captain through pre-season and that may well extend into the weekend but then I'll consider it when all the squad is available and fit and we'll have that discussion."

Toni Leistner captained the Rs last season but has not been in the starting lineup during pre-season.

Along with Hall and Leistner, other choices for QPR captain among supporters were Lee Wallace, Josh Scowen and Yoann Barbet, while Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron are also likely to be considered.

Mark Warburton recently discussed his thoughts for the new season ahead of QPR's opening game away at Stoke.

