Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes joins QPR with another keeper set to leave on loan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has brought in goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. (pic: Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR have announced the signing of goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a two-year deal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 23-year-old was at Colchester United last season and rejected the offer of a new contract to join the Rs.

One of Joe Lumley, Liam Kelly and Seny Dieng will be leaving the club on loan following the signing.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Barnes said: "I'm really excited to get started.

"I learned a lot at Colchester, they really helped me to push on with my career and now I'm ready for this next chapter.

"Playing regular, first-team football in the league last season was a big learning curve for me and I really want to keep learning and improving as a goalkeeper.

"I'm really determined to make the most of this opportunity."

Barnes played 26 times for the League Two club last season and kept eight clean sheets.

He started his career at Barnet before moving to Fulham, enjoying loan stints at Farnborough and Bedford Town before joining Colchester in 2015.

Warburton said: "We're delighted to welcome a talented, young goalkeeper with so much development potential in Dillon to the club.

"He has shown many qualities in his career already and we look forward to seeing him develop in the months ahead."

Goalkeeping coach Gavin Ward also said: "We're bringing in a goalkeeper who has done fantastically well at a young age at Colchester.

"We see the potential that Dillon has got and we are hopeful that we can turn him into a very good goalkeeper.

"I've seen a lot of him, he has got the raw ingredients to become a very good goalkeeper. We have to perfect that now and make him technically as good as he can be.

"We have got Joe [Lumley], Liam [Kelly] and Seny [Dieng], and one of those will be going out on loan, so we don't want to leave ourselves short.

"Tyla [Dickinson] and Marcin [Brzozowski] are doing great in the Under-23s but we just needed that extra one in as well."