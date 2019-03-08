Geoff Cameron rejoins QPR on free transfer

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468



Geoff Cameron has signed for QPR on a free transfer from Stoke following a loan spell lat the club last season.

The 34-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, has re-joined the Rs on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

He made 19 appearances for the club last season, scoring one goal.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It's great to be back.

"I really enjoyed my time here last year - it's a family-orientated environment and this move is the best fit for myself and my family.

"The manager wants to get the ball down and play good football. Hopefully myself and Angel [Rangel], who has also come back, can use our experience to help what is a young squad.

"I'm here to help the team in any way that I can - whether that's leadership on the pitch or off it as well."

The American spent seven years at Stoke, who QPR will face on the opening day of the season, having previously played for Houston Dynamo in MLS.

"For me, I'm excited for this role and I'm excited to be here," Cameron added.

"I just want to enjoy my football, like I did here last season.

"The fans have been great with me. I've seen a few tweets - one guy said that if I signed permanently then he'd get a tattoo of me on his leg.

"The fans have been super supportive, and I've had lots of nice messages since the end of last season.

"I'm really happy to be back."

He becomes the 11th signing manager Mark Warburton has made at the club, with Slovenian striker Jan Mlakar signing on loan for the season yesterday.

"He brings experience to the group and he also brings Premier League quality," Warburton said.

"He is well-known by both the fans and the players and his physicality is an asset as well.

"We're delighted to welcome Geoff back to QPR."