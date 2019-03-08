Search

Geoff Cameron rejoins QPR on free transfer

PUBLISHED: 16:26 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 25 July 2019

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Geoff Cameron signs for QPR on a permanent deal.

Geoff Cameron has signed for QPR on a free transfer from Stoke following a loan spell lat the club last season.

The 34-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, has re-joined the Rs on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

He made 19 appearances for the club last season, scoring one goal.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It's great to be back.

"I really enjoyed my time here last year - it's a family-orientated environment and this move is the best fit for myself and my family.

"The manager wants to get the ball down and play good football. Hopefully myself and Angel [Rangel], who has also come back, can use our experience to help what is a young squad.

"I'm here to help the team in any way that I can - whether that's leadership on the pitch or off it as well."

The American spent seven years at Stoke, who QPR will face on the opening day of the season, having previously played for Houston Dynamo in MLS.

"For me, I'm excited for this role and I'm excited to be here," Cameron added.

"I just want to enjoy my football, like I did here last season.

"The fans have been great with me. I've seen a few tweets - one guy said that if I signed permanently then he'd get a tattoo of me on his leg.

"The fans have been super supportive, and I've had lots of nice messages since the end of last season.

"I'm really happy to be back."

He becomes the 11th signing manager Mark Warburton has made at the club, with Slovenian striker Jan Mlakar signing on loan for the season yesterday.

"He brings experience to the group and he also brings Premier League quality," Warburton said.

"He is well-known by both the fans and the players and his physicality is an asset as well.

"We're delighted to welcome Geoff back to QPR."

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

