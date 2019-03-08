Geoff Cameron issues bold message to teams facing QPR this season

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR's Geoff Cameron warns other teams after opening day victory against Stoke.

Geoff Cameron believes opposition teams should not underestimate QPR this season after a stunning 2-1 away win at Stoke.

Goals from debutant Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze helped the Rs pick up their first victory away from home on the opening day since 1987.

Cameron believes the result should act as a warning to other teams who might be taking his side lightly.

""People shouldn't underestimate us," he said.

"Stoke are supposedly the better side, being tipped for promotion, but we showed what we are all about.

"We were the better team and that has got to give us confidence going forward into the new season.

"On a personal note for me it was my second 90 minutes in five or six weeks, so to go straight into the starting line-up it was positive.

"We should've done better with their goal but saying that we toughed it out and held on to a deserved victory."