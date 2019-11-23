Fulham 2 QPR 1 - Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 2-1 Championship defeat to Fulham.
Joe Lumley 5 - Poor pass fell straight to Stefan Johansen who played in Aboubakar Kamara to score Fulham's winner.
Todd Kane 7 - Superb in the opening 20 minutes and was a real threat with his crosses.
Grant Hall 6 - Won the ball well on a few occasions but could have done better for Fulham's opener as Kamara was allowed a free header.
Toni Leistner 5 - Poor in possession and gave the ball away too many times by hoofing it upfield. Also failed to track Kamara for Fulham's equaliser.
Lee Wallace 6 - Pretty solid throughout the game and made some important challenges.
Ryan Manning 6 - Some fine passes and crosses but was beaten by Denis Odoi who crossed for Kamara for Fulham's equaliser.
Dom Ball 6 - Put his foot in when he needed to but didn't have much influence on the game.
Luke Amos 7 - Grew into the game well and played some fine passes to his team-mates, though did lose the ball on occasions.
Ebere Eze 6 - Showed a few nice pieces of skill but was unable to exert much influence on the game.
Jordan Hugill 7 - Got just about enough on the ball to give his side an early lead and worked hard all game long.
Nahki Wells 5 - Missed a good chance when one-on-one in the first half following Fulham's equaliser and was replaced in the second half.
Substitutes:
Ilias Chair 7 - A real bright spark when he came on and used his pace and trickery to trouble the Fulham back-line.
Josh Scowen 6 - Had a few nice touches and passes but didn't have a huge impact on the game off the bench.
Jan Mlakar 5 - Not really involved after being brought on late in the game.