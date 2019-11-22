Fulham 2 QPR 1 - Kamara double sees Rangers lose to local rivals

Fulham's Tim Ream (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill battle for the ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Fulham 2 Queens Park Rangers 1

A double from Aboubakar Kamara ensured QPR made it five games without a win as they were beaten 2-1 away at rivals Fulham.

Jordan Hugill gave the R's a dream start when he put his side ahead early on but the Cottagers had an error from Joe Lumley to thank for their winning goal as they secured all three points.

Rangers had the lead after just three minutes when Todd Kane found space down the right-hand side and crossed the ball across the box, with Hugill tapping home.

The R's had a golden chance to make it two on seven minutes when the ball fell to Kane at the back post following Marek Rodak's save but the defender hit the ball high into the air and off target.

Goalscorer Hugill then shot over from range as the away side continued their early pressure.

And QPR almost had a second again when danger man Kane got in down the right and hit a low cross into the box, which Tim Ream blocked onto the post and out.

Kamara then cut in from the left and curled an effort harmlessly wide of the post for the home side.

But Kamara had his side's equaliser on 27 minutes when Ryan Manning was beaten out wide by Denis Odoi, who picked the striker out with a great cross as Kamara buried a powerful header into the corner.

Moments later, Nahki Wells could have given Rangers the lead as Rodak rushed out to deny his effort when one-on-one.

The home side had a great chance of their own to go ahead when Tom Cairney played in Ivan Cavaleiro, whose effort smacked off the near post.

On 37 minutes, a free-kick in a dangerous position saw Stefan Johansen curl the ball straight into the hands of Joe Lumley.

Two minutes before the break, Hugill poked a cross from Manning towards goal with Rodak getting down well to save, as both sides went in level.

Ebere Eze had the first chance of the half when he shot low into Rodak's gloves a minute after the restart.

The Cottagers had a good chance of their own on 55 minutes when Anthony Knockaert worked space for himself inside the box after being picked out by Cavaleiro but shot straight at Lumley.

But the home side had the lead on 64 minutes when Lumley's attempted pass fell straight to Johansen, who played in Kamara to finish well into the far corner.

It was almost three moments later when Knockaert went through and clipped the post with his effort.

Cavaleiro then hit the side-netting as the Whites pushed for a third goal.

Substitute Ilias Chair curled an effort straight at Rodak in added time before Lee Wallace flashed an effort over the bar from a corner in the last opportunity of the game as Rangers suffered a third defeat in five games.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Leistner, Wallace, Manning, Ball, Amos, Eze, Wells, Hugill

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Bryan, Johansen, Reed, Cairney, Knockaert, Kamara, Caveleiro