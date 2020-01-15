Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013.

Former Queens Park Rangers striker Jay Bothroyd on his struggles at the club, Neil Warnock and Adel Taarabt.

Ex-QPR striker Jay Bothroyd says he found it tough to thrive in a "struggling" R's team and believes the club should have stuck with manager Neil Warnock.

Bothroyd joined the R's in 2011 for the club's first season back in the Premier League, scoring against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as Rangers secured surivial on the final day.

But he was released in 2013 following a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday and the former England international admits he found his time at the club frustrating.

Bothroyd, speaking exclusively to 888sport, said: "The first season was good. We stayed up and that's what the club wanted.

"I would have liked to have scored more goals but it's always difficult to play in a team that is fighting relegation and especially as a striker.

"You're feeding on scraps and it's just not easy. You can't influence the game and have to remain disciplined and stay in position.

"If the one chance comes you have to put it away.

"So I was frustrated that I didn't score enough goals but that is Premier League football for you."

Bothroyd was brought in by manager Neil Warnock but was managed by him for just half a season before he was sacked and replaced by Mark Hughes.

And the forward believes it was a mistake to get rid of him and also revealed that he found Adel Taarabt the best player to play with during his spell at Rangers.

"I always found Neil Warnock very pleasant, very straight-talking, much like Gordon Strachan really," Bothroyd added.

"He would tell you to do things and say 'if it doesn't work I'll take the blame for it'.

"He wanted you to do things his way but he let you have that little bit of freedom as well.

"I liked Neil Warnock and did pretty well. It was a shame that they sacked him in my eyes.

"After Warnock we changed so many managers and that's not ideal for any player.

"New managers are bringing in their own players. Players are leaving. It's difficult to feel settled and play to your best.

"Adel (Taarabt) was good to play with, obviously. He had good dribbling ability. He was skillful and could see a pass.

"But it's difficult for attacking players - and people don't understand this - for players like Adel and myself to play in a side that has its back against the wall.

"It's not easy to get Adel close to me so I'm not alone up front. Ability-wise he was the best though and it was funny to see him in training sometimes with the things he used to do.

"I also liked playing with Djibril Cisse, he was good and Esteban Granero was very good as well."

