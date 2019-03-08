Search

'They are open but I love it' - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers' start to the season

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 November 2019

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway says he loves the way Mark Warburton's side are playing and believes the manager needs to be given time to properly implement his tactics.

Rangers sit in 10th place going in to the international break, having picked up a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in their last game.

Warburton's side have scored 26 goals so far this season, the third most in the league, but are in the same position for goals conceded with 30 and have not kept a clean sheet.

Holloway said: "It is about having an identity, we have a young team and the manager has done fantastically well.

"What he talks about with his tactics, you have to give it time to be put into practice.

"You have to find your identity and what you find with Mark is that he is not critical, he gives constructive criticism.

"They are open but I love it. It is entertaining and hopefully with the budget and what he has been given to deal with, it will work."

