Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of 'boost' but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Queens Park Rangers defender Paul Parker gives his thoughts on the club and why it was right to not sign Nahki Wells.

Paul Parker is taking part in the Football to Amsterdam bike ride in June. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK Paul Parker is taking part in the Football to Amsterdam bike ride in June. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Former QPR defender Paul Parker believes the club is in need of a "boost" but praised those in charge for "doing the right thing" by not signing Nahki Wells.

Parker played for the R's between 1987 and 1991 and also featured for England in the 1990 World Cup semi-final before being sold to Manchester United.

In an exclusive interview with the Brent and Kilburn Times, the 55-year-old gave his thoughts on the club this season and what he believes needs to happen for Rangers to move forward.

"It's normally as it goes with QPR - ups and downs," he said.

"It started reasonably well but it's a club that just needs a boost, it needs stabilising.

"It's been put in a rut because of ridiculous spending when they got in the Premier League.

"I love Queens Park Rangers, it's just a fantastic club, but I want the club to be competing to be in the Premier League.

"The club was there in the inaugural Premier League and at the end of the day as far as I'm concerned they should be in the Premier League with that support base they've got and everything about it.

"They should be there or if we're talking about now, competing to be given the opportunity to go back in there but because of what happened when they had those two spells in there, it just hasn't been right since they overspent and they're still paying the price now.

"The club needs the opportunity to rebuild a ground and do something with it or to move somewhere else, that's what they need to do.

"They need to do something like Brentford have done and I'm sure QPR fans hate that."

Rangers lost five members of the first-team squad in the January transfer window, including top scorer Nahki Wells who was recalled from his loan spell by Burnley and sold to Bristol City.

But Parker insists the club were right not to meet Burnley's asking price, adding: "They're doing the right thing.

"They couldn't afford Nahki Wells, it would have been ridiculous to try and spend that money for him as much as a lot of them wanted him.

"I think the realistic fans of Queens Park Rangers, and there are a lot of them, understand that spending that kind of money, even if someone came in and said we'll lend you the money or anything if you can even do that anymore, they couldn't afford it.

"There was no return or investment within it at his age.

"It just didn't make any sense at all for them to go down that path so they have to be realistic, look at it and say 'we're not going to go down, we're not going to go up so we just have to get through it again'.

"We'll see what happens next season and what their next move is."

