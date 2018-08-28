QPR’s Lynch in race to be fit to play at Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender Joel Lynch (right) in action for Nottingham Forest against Reading in 2012

Centre-back limped off midway through second half last week as Rs beat Middlesbrough at home

Current Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren had a brief spell in charge of Nottingham Forest in 2011

Queens Park Rangers defender Joel Lynch faces a race against time to be fit for a trip to his former club Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 31-year-old spent four years at the City Ground after initially joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2008.

The Wales international is sure to have been looking forward to returning to his old stamping ground this weekend, but doubts remain over whether he will feature.

Lynch limped off midway through the second half last weekend as the Rs recorded a 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

With Lynch’s fellow centre-backs Alex Baptiste and Grant Hall absent from the matchday squad, Darnell Furlong had to revert to the middle of defence alongside Toni Leistner.

QPR boss Steve McClaren is unlikely to want to replicate that move for the full 90 minutes again this weekend.

And when asked about the severity of the injury sustained by Lynch, the former England manager seemed cautiously optimistic.

“It was just a dead leg, which stiffened up over half-time,” said the 57-year-old after the win over Boro.

“Our centre-backs are down and Darnell in his first game back from injury, I thought he was doing great at right-back, but moved to centre-back and did a great job.

“We had to readjust and the players readjusted well. There is a great spirit in the camp and a great attitude from the players, which is the platform for us to do well.”

McClaren later added: “If we have to wheel ‘Lynchy’ out next week, then we have to wheel him out. It’s a dead leg and hopefully not too bad.

“Grant should be training in the week and Alex also.”

Like Lynch, McClaren also faces a return to his old stamping ground having formerly been Forest boss for a brief stint in 2011.

The 57-year-old was in charge of the two-time former European champions for just 13 games and failed to win a single game at the City Ground.

QPR themselves also have a poor record at Forest’s home, having not won on any of their previous 34 visits to the venue.

But with confidence high after getting the better of Middlesbrough at the weekend, the Rs will be hopeful of finally ending their wait for a win at the City Ground by claiming all three points on Saturday.