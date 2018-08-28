Leistner goal secures first win for QPR at Forest

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers during Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 6th October 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Sky Bet Championship: Nottingham Forest 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 (Leistner 45)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queens Park Rangers earned their first ever win at the City Ground as a header from Toni Leistner helped them secure a 1-0 success against Nottingham Forest.

In 34 previous visits Rangers had suffered 20 defeats and claimed 14 draws - but they finally ended that dreadful run as Steve McClaren returned to haunt his former club.

Aitor Karanka’s side had done their best to cancel out the 45th-minute header from the Rangers skipper, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

But Joe Lumley produced a stunning late save to tip a spectacular effort from Adlene Guedioura onto the crossbar to preserve his clean sheet and secure an historic win.

Forest dominated possession in the first 15 minutes but without carving out a chance of any note.

It was not until Guedioura flashed a low shot across the face of goal and narrowly wide, from the edge of the box, that either side mustered any threat.

QPR were struggling to get out of their own half, with a wild, wayward shot from Massimo Luongo their only effort of the first 20 minutes.

Saidy Janko did have to produce a vital header to deny Ebere Eze a sight of goal as the QPR man looked to attack a cross in the centre, after the visitors had threatened with a speedy counter-attack.

Joe Lolley finished a flowing passing move from Forest by sending a shot bouncing a foot or so wide from 22 yards.

It was the visitors who were to take the lead in the 45th minute, as Guedioura fouled Nahki Wells just outside the box, giving Rangers a dangerous free-kick.

Luke Freeman whipped in a teasing, crisply delivered ball towards the far post and Leistner rose to glance a header into the back of the net beyond Costel Pantilimon. It was only the second effort on goal from the visitors, but they made it count.

Forest made a double change in the 55th minute as forwards Daryl Murphy and Karim Ansarifard were introduced, in place of Ben Osborn and Lolley.

Forest had to make a third and final change in the 75th minute when Tobias Figueiredo suffered an injury, with Michael Hefele replacing him.

Hefele had a good chance to draw Forest level from a corner, but sent his header over the bar in the 81st minute. Tendayi Darikwa came rather closer when he flashed a shot towards the far post - but just wide, as Forest pushed for an equaliser.

Guedioura then let fly with a trademark effort from range and it was a stunning strike - but Lumley produced an outstanding save to push his rocket of a shot onto the crossbar.