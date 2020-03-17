Search

Football League clubs will be ‘badly hit’ by impact of coronavirus says QPR CEO Lee Hoos

PUBLISHED: 13:19 17 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos believes Football League clubs will be “badly hit” by the impact of the coronavirus.

The English Football League (EFL) has postponed games until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving clubs without matchday revenue during that time.

And while Hoos insists QPR will be able to cope, he believes many clubs will be affected by the postponement of the games.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “Obviously we still have the broadcasting money coming in and central payments from the league coming in.

“There’s a little bit of money coming in via retail from people who are shopping online.

“But other than that there is no money coming in from a matchday perspective.

“We’ll normally turn over in the course of the season between five and five-and-a-half million pounds (in matchday revenue).

“This problem will be worse the further down you go in the leagues.

“The Championship will be badly hit. League One and Two will be hit even more because the further down you go the more reliant you are on matchday income.

“We’re fine. We’ve got owners who have stood by the club and they’re great.

“But there might be other clubs who don’t have that luxury. Not because of the intent on part of the owners but because they’re taking a big hit in their other businesses they rely on to fund the football club.”

Hoos says QPR staff have been told to work from home and the stadium has been closed. The players have also been given a week off.

And the R’s CEO has called on the football bodies to come together to organise a response.

“This is going to involve give and take on everyone’s part. It’s going to take a co-ordinated response,” he added.

“All the governing bodies really need to work hard and everyone’s going to have to give up something to make this happen.

“It take an absolute coordinated response from everyone in football. The players, players union, the various leagues that are involved.

“I’ve never been a big fan of governmental intervention in football and I would like to think we can sort this stuff out ourselves and we need to sort it out ourselves.

“But it might be one way if we can’t all come together, that might be a case for governmental intervention going forward.”

