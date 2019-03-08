Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fifa to investigate alleged racist abuse in Under-18 game if complaint is received

PUBLISHED: 12:46 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 August 2019

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

FIFA respond to alleged racist abuse suffered by QPR Under-18s.

Fifa has said it will 'look into' allegations of racist abuse suffered by QPR Under-18s if a complaint about the incident is received.

Manager Paul Furlong instructed his team to walk off the pitch in a friendly away at Spanish side AD Nervion FC last Thursday due to alleged racist abuse from the opposition players.

In a statement, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said that the incident is an "opportunity for UEFA to make a strong statement".

But Uefa insisted that friendlies fall under the jurisdiction of FIFA.

In a statement, Fifa said: "At the time of writing, Fifa hasn't received any information in relation to this matter.

"Should we receive such information, for example a claim or through an official report including this issue, we will look into the matter.

"Fifa's position on discrimination is very clear: we are fully engaged in combating any form of discrimination not only in football but in society in general and we support any effort in this field."

QPR are speaking with the FA regarding the matter.

Related articles

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

What Grant Hall makes of his defensive partnership with Yoann Barbet so far

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Fifa to investigate alleged racist abuse in Under-18 game if complaint is received

Queens Park Rangers Loftus Road ground is to be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Colindale mum-of-three dies after being doused with petrol and set on fire by an intruder in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists