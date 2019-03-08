Fifa to investigate alleged racist abuse in Under-18 game if complaint is received

FIFA respond to alleged racist abuse suffered by QPR Under-18s.

Fifa has said it will 'look into' allegations of racist abuse suffered by QPR Under-18s if a complaint about the incident is received.

Manager Paul Furlong instructed his team to walk off the pitch in a friendly away at Spanish side AD Nervion FC last Thursday due to alleged racist abuse from the opposition players.

In a statement, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said that the incident is an "opportunity for UEFA to make a strong statement".

But Uefa insisted that friendlies fall under the jurisdiction of FIFA.

In a statement, Fifa said: "At the time of writing, Fifa hasn't received any information in relation to this matter.

"Should we receive such information, for example a claim or through an official report including this issue, we will look into the matter.

"Fifa's position on discrimination is very clear: we are fully engaged in combating any form of discrimination not only in football but in society in general and we support any effort in this field."

QPR are speaking with the FA regarding the matter.