QPR or Portsmouth to host Watford in FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The draw for the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup has been made

Queens Park Rangers or Portsmouth will host Premier League side Watford in the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup.

The draw for the fifth round was made on Monday night during The One Show on BBC One.

The Rs were in the draw for the fifth round for the first time since the 1996-97 edition courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park in the fourth round on Saturday.

Steve McClaren’s men fell behind to a Joel Lynch own goal against Pompey, but Nahki Wells’ second-half strike ensured the tie would need a replay.

The two teams are due to do battle at Loftus Road on February 5, with the victors picking up £180,000 in prize money as well as a spot in the fifth round.

Ties in the fifth round are due to take place over the course of February 15-18, with victors winning £360,000 in prize money.

A change to the competition this season means there are no replays from the fifth round onwards, meaning the tie will be decided on the day.