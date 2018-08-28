Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

QPR or Portsmouth to host Watford in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 January 2019

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The draw for the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup has been made

Queens Park Rangers or Portsmouth will host Premier League side Watford in the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup.

The draw for the fifth round was made on Monday night during The One Show on BBC One.

The Rs were in the draw for the fifth round for the first time since the 1996-97 edition courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park in the fourth round on Saturday.

Steve McClaren’s men fell behind to a Joel Lynch own goal against Pompey, but Nahki Wells’ second-half strike ensured the tie would need a replay.

The two teams are due to do battle at Loftus Road on February 5, with the victors picking up £180,000 in prize money as well as a spot in the fifth round.

Ties in the fifth round are due to take place over the course of February 15-18, with victors winning £360,000 in prize money.

A change to the competition this season means there are no replays from the fifth round onwards, meaning the tie will be decided on the day.

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

Samuell Benta

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

Mark Reid. Picture: Met Police

Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood

Police seeking this man in connection with a homophobic attack in Cricklewood. Picture: @MPSIslington

Most Read

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

#includeImage($article, 225)

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wembley man jailed for 17 years for possessing a gun and 900g of heroin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted in connection with homophobic attack in Cricklewood

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR or Portsmouth to host Watford in FA Cup

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Groves announces retirement from boxing

Former Dale Youth amateur George Groves has retired from professional boxing (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon avoid being stung by Wasps

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists