Les Ferdinand insists QPR are 'heading in the right direction'

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand (right) with owner Tony Fernandes

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand discusses the club's financial situation and their performance in the Championship this season.

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand says that the money received from player sales and the "assets" at the club show Rangers are in a better position now than they have been in the past.

QPR agreed to pay a £17 million fine handed to them by the English Football League in 2018 for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations in the promotion winning season of 2013/14.

As part of the settlement with the EFL, the R's were also given a transfer embargo during January 2019 and the club have continued to stress the importance of complying with the regulations.

The summer transfer window then saw Luke Freeman leave for Sheffield United for a fee reportedly around the £5 million mark, while Darnell Furlong was also sold to West Bromwich Albion and Massimo Luongo to Sheffield Wednesday.

Rangers brought in 14 new arrivals, which mostly consisted of loans and free transfers, while Jack Clarke was the only player to arrive in January as he joined on loan from Tottenham

But Ferdinand insists the money from player sales has been reinvested and speaking exclusively to the Brent & Kilburn Times, said: "The money has gone back into the football club hence why we were able to do the loans that we did and stuff like that.

"We've changed things in terms of in the past we had players that have come in and gone out and we've got no money for them.

"Someone like Luke Freeman would have come in and earned whatever he earned and gone out of the door and there would have been nothing come back from it, at least he went out the door and we got some money back for the football club.

"We've now got assets at the football club which is something which we haven't had at this football club for I don't know how many years now.

"Certainly since I've been here there's not been many assets that we could go and rely on to say people are looking at our players. We've got that now.

"It has been a rebuilding phase because we had some historical contracts that we had to wait to allow people to see out.

"When you walk through the door and the wage bill is like £75 million and you've got to reduce it to less than £20 million, people don't understand.

"You're still trying to stay competitive and keep yourself in that league. People don't understand that and I realise that because as a supporter you just go to the stadium every week wanting your team to do well and win and that's the reason you pay your money to go and watch them.

"That doesn't happen every week so people get frustrated, we get frustrated and everyone gets frustrated."

QPR currently find themselves 14th in the Championship, both nine points off the play-offs and above the relegation zone, under boss Mark Warburton.

Ferdinand insists his target is still to help get the club back to the Premier League in the future and believes progress is being made on the pitch.

He added: "That's always our ambition but there's always 20 odd other clubs that are trying to do the same thing.

"We have to do it in a more holistic way than perhaps we've tried to do in the past and that's where we are.

"The manager came in and we changed 14 players in the summer. To be where we are and doing what we're doing is a pretty decent return for what happened in the summer.

"I think a lot of people can see that as well.

"I'd say in most of the games this season we haven't won, most people walked away from it thinking 'how did we lose that?'

"You look at the Charlton game, even the Hull game we were out of sight and we end up losing that 2-1 and you go home and think 'how did we lose that game?'

"The games that we've got beat in when we went to Barnsley and they beat us 5-3 and we probably underestimated them on the day.

"West Brom did a real good job on us here at home and the other one was probably Brentford. Other than that Leeds ran us off the park, I thought they were the fittest side up there.

"We've brought the right senior players in to try and help progress our assets so I think the club is in a better situation than it has been.

"Although results might not always tell you that, certainly being in and around the environment you can tell that we're heading in the right direction."

