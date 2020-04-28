Ex-Arsenal youngster Ebere Eze on how he ended up at QPR after Premier League rejection

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Ebere Eze reveals how he ended up at the club after a string of rejection from clubs.

The 21-year-old, who is linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, has spent time at Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall during this youth career.

He then found his feet at the R’s and is now one of the most talked about talents in the Championship after netting 12 goals and picking up 8 assists in 37 appearances this campaign.

“I started at Arsenal, I was 8 and I was there until I was about 13, got released then went to Fulham from 13 to 16, got released during the Christmas went to Reading until the end of the season,” Eze told Sky.

“I got released there, I was sort of stranded looking for a club, I ended up going to Millwall where I done a two-year scholar then they released me.

“I went on trial to I don’t even know how many teams that summer, but thankfully QPR gave me the opportunity, and that’s why I am where I am now.”