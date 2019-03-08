Eustace calls on QPR to stay committed ahead of Swansea clash

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rs drew 0-0 away to Millwall in midweek and will look to collect more points on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will look to take another huge step towards securing safety in the Sky Bet Championship when they entertain Swansea City on Saturday.

With just 15 points left to play for this term, the Rs are currently six points clear of the bottom four.

The Loftus Road club are still the masters of their own fate and know that two wins from their last five matches should be enough to stay up.

The west Londoners host the Swans off the back of a goalless draw at London rivals and fellow battlers Millwall on Wednesday night.

And QPR caretaker boss John Eustace has called on his side to show the same desire against Swansea as they displayed away to the Lions in midweek.

Eustace told journalists after Wednesday’s game: “We’ve got five massive games to come and if the lads can show the same commitment as they did at Millwall then hopefully we can get enough points to stay in the league.”

QPR’s caretaker boss may be inclined to include Bright Osayi-Samuel from the off against Swansea after he impressed as a substitute at Millwall.

The 21-year-old was lively in a 28-minute cameo and was only denied from scoring what could have been the winner by a fine save from David Martin.

Osayi-Samuel’s display off the bench on Wednesday has certainly given Eustace food for thought and the caretaker manager declared himself pleased with what he saw.

The former Watford midfielder added: “I thought he was excellent, and that’s why we brought him on.

“I thought Nahki Wells was fantastic for an hour, worked his socks off, and it was important that we had some more energy and more pace up front.

“Bright came on and he did a fantastic job. He’s a very good young player, we’ve got a lot of good young players in the group, we’ve got a 17, 18-year-old on the bench in Lewis Walker, Ebere Eze was on the bench, so the club’s in a good position.”