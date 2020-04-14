Search

Advanced search

EFL and PFA agree wage deferral package for players

PUBLISHED: 16:48 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 14 April 2020

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The English Football League (EFL) has recommended that clubs ask players to defer up to 25pc of their wages for the month of April following discussions with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Discussions were held at the end of last week with particular focus on clubs in League One and League Two, who are facing a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs will be able to defer 25pc of wages for April for players who earn at least £2,500, while the reduction must not take a player below this amount.

Additionally, the EFL and PFA will form a working group including six club captains and PFA delegates from Leagues One and Two, to “engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages”.

In a statement, the EFL said: “The EFL and member Clubs recognise that each club will hold individual discussions with players and that agreements will be reached at a local level.

“At the same time, clubs in League One and League Two have acknowledged the strength of a collective approach to support and inform their decisions.

“In establishing the new group, the EFL and PFA acknowledge the common problems faced by the league and member clubs, and the need for all parties to be part of a solution.

“Dialogue with the working group will enable the league both to listen to the concerns of players and to explain the extent of the financial challenges.

“It will focus not just on the short term (May and June) but will address the medium-term position from the start of July onwards and into next season.”

Clubs in the Championship are continuing discussions with players, with the statement adding that “a number of Championship clubs have concluded agreements with players and others will be holding discussions this week.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Coronavirus: Numbers continue to rise in Brent with 192 confirmed cases of Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Take our Friday pub quiz: March 27

See how you get on in our Friday pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man charged with arson over Willesden fire

Fire crews at the blaze in Brownlow Road, Harlesden, on Saturday morning. Picture: @LondonFire

Coronavirus: Numbers continue to rise in Brent with 192 confirmed cases of Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

EFL and PFA agree wage deferral package for players

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilias Chair enjoying chance to ‘prove people wrong’

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

Tiger Woods

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Boxing: England’s World Amateur Championship record

Olympic heavyweight champion Audley Harrison with David Haye (right) who won silver at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belfast in 2001
Drive 24