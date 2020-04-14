EFL and PFA agree wage deferral package for players

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The English Football League (EFL) has recommended that clubs ask players to defer up to 25pc of their wages for the month of April following discussions with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Discussions were held at the end of last week with particular focus on clubs in League One and League Two, who are facing a financial hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs will be able to defer 25pc of wages for April for players who earn at least £2,500, while the reduction must not take a player below this amount.

Additionally, the EFL and PFA will form a working group including six club captains and PFA delegates from Leagues One and Two, to “engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages”.

In a statement, the EFL said: “The EFL and member Clubs recognise that each club will hold individual discussions with players and that agreements will be reached at a local level.

“At the same time, clubs in League One and League Two have acknowledged the strength of a collective approach to support and inform their decisions.

“In establishing the new group, the EFL and PFA acknowledge the common problems faced by the league and member clubs, and the need for all parties to be part of a solution.

“Dialogue with the working group will enable the league both to listen to the concerns of players and to explain the extent of the financial challenges.

“It will focus not just on the short term (May and June) but will address the medium-term position from the start of July onwards and into next season.”

Clubs in the Championship are continuing discussions with players, with the statement adding that “a number of Championship clubs have concluded agreements with players and others will be holding discussions this week.”