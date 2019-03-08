Dominic Ball on QPR's chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR's Dominic Ball discusses his thoughts on the new Championship season.

Dominic Ball believes QPR can have an improved season after finishing a disappointing 19th place in 2018/19.

Ball is one of 14 new signings to join the club this summer in a window which has also seen several players, including Darnell Furlong and Luke Freeman, leave the club.

The 24-year-old, who was signed on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham United, missed the first game of the season against Stoke through suspension but featured regularly in the side during pre-season in a defensive midfield role.

He is confident the Rs can push on this season with a new look squad and is impressed with the way his team has played so far.

"I think as a team we're creating so many chances," he said.

"On the ball we look slick, off the ball we're pressing with intensity so I think we're ready as a team.

"At this stage we want to take it game by game, we've got the players in the squad. We'll be pushing as a team and we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

"We've shown in pre-season what we can do as a team. Individually there's a lot of good quality in there and as a team which we've shown against some tough opposition.

"The Championship is a hard league but I think we're ready for it. I think it will click for us and we'll start scoring goals."

Despite also being used in defence in his career, Ball is enjoying being used in a midfield role for QPR so far.

The former Tottenham youngster is also pleased with the team spirit he has seen in the squad both on and off the pitch.

He added: "That's (midfield) where I've played for the last two years.

"I know some people may say I'm a defender but that's sort of my role in there as well, you could see me as a third defender helping the centre-halves out but also starting the play up, building the play on the ball.

"I obviously enjoy that position so hopefully I play there more.

"You can see how hard everyone is working together on the pitch and it's a good laugh off the pitch.

"You need that good team spirit, with all the new players coming in everyone has bonded and it's been brilliant."