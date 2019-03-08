Ball believes QPR are 'still developing' as he targets first clean sheet

Dominic Ball of Queens Park Rangers puts in a tackle. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR midfielder Dom Ball speaks after the 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dom Ball is eager for QPR to keep a first clean sheet of the season after their four-game winning run ended with a 2-0 defeat at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Ball joined the club in the summer on a free transfer from Rotherham United and has started the last five league games in defensive midfield.

The 24-year-old believes his side must learn from their loss to the Baggies and accepts that they still have a lot to work on despite a strong start to the season.

"I don't think we were at the level we've been at for the past month. We were sloppy on the ball," he said.

"The last four games we have been the better of the teams in both boxes and unfortunately we didn't create many chances, we didn't play with the same possession that we usually do.

"I didn't really feel like we were going to concede and we've said that a lot. That's the problem, we've said that a lot and we have done.

"We're looking for that first clean sheet and it's got to come sooner rather than later.

"Going up against West Brom, I think we can critically analyse ourselves and say 'you know what, we're not there yet, we've got to improve in a lot of areas' and that's what we'll be doing in training this week."

Mark Warburton's change in formation to 3-5-2 in recent games has seen Ball sit at the base of a midfield which has also included Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair.

Ball is enjoying his current role in the team but insists the team are still getting used to playing with each other.

"I think we've had a very good season so far. As a team we still know we've not had a 100pc performance.

"I think if you look at the Luton game, the first half was probably our best half of football. We should have been 6-0 up and we are due a game like that.

"We're still a new team, we're still developing and finding out about each other.

"Me sitting in there gives the defenders a chance to go and press high and get against their strikers because I'm there to clean it up.

"When I get the ball I'm looking for Ilias (Chair), I'm looking for Ebz (Eze), because they've got the quality to go and make things happen, to go and score goals.

"Personally I'm always looking to improve. I'll be looking at the game as a team and my individual performance to see how I can do better.

"We've got to look at making those opportunities. When you're playing against a good, organised side like West Brom you've got to create those opportunities yourself.

"We need to be braver, we need to get on the ball, we need to make the opportunities."