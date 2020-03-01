Search

R's boss explains why Hall was withdrawn from starting 11

PUBLISHED: 13:42 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 01 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses why defender Grant Hall was taken out of the starting 11 against Birmingham City.

Grant Hall was withdrawn from the QPR starting 11 prior to the game against Birmingham after suffering with a back spasm in the warm-up.

The 28-year-old was taken out of training on Friday but was ruled fit enough to play before being replaced by Conor Masterson after originally being named in the starting 11.

Hall was seen leaving the stadium after the game walking slightly awkwardly and Warburton explained after the game: "He had a tight back yesterday in training.

"We pulled him out just to be cautious and it spasmed in the warm-up so young Conor (Masterson) stepped straight in.

"For a young player to step against Jutkiewicz, who's a handful for any centre-half, and Hogan's movement, (Jeremie) Bela's pace, Danny Cowley's cleverness, for Conor that's a really good learning experience.

"He's a really talented young player and he'll get better and better the more experience he can have."

