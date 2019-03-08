Wheeler leaves for Wycombe Wanderers

David Wheeler playing for Exeter (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

David Wheeler has left QPR to join Wycombe Wanderers.

The attacker departs on a free transfer having originally joined the club from Exeter in August 2017.

However, he made only nine appearances for QPR and scored one goal.

He had a loan spell at MK Dons last season and helped them to get promoted to League One.

The 28-year-old joins Giles Phillips and Paul Smyth, who have both joined Wycombe on loan from QPR.