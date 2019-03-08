Wheeler leaves for Wycombe Wanderers
PUBLISHED: 13:32 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 30 July 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
David Wheeler has left QPR to join Wycombe Wanderers.
The attacker departs on a free transfer having originally joined the club from Exeter in August 2017.
However, he made only nine appearances for QPR and scored one goal.
He had a loan spell at MK Dons last season and helped them to get promoted to League One.
The 28-year-old joins Giles Phillips and Paul Smyth, who have both joined Wycombe on loan from QPR.