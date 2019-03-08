Furlong leaves QPR for West Brom

QPR have confirmed that defender Darnell Furlong has left the club for West Brom.

The 23-year-old joins the fellow Championship side for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £1.5 to £2 million, having been with the club for a decade.

He came through the academy and made his first team debut in back February 2015 when QPR were in the Premier League.

He played 29 times for the club last season in all competitions.

The right-back is the son of ex-Rangers frontman and Under-18s manager Paul Furlong.

In a statement, QPR said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Darnell for his contribution and outstanding professionalism throughout his time with us and wish him every success in the future."

Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling has been rumoured to be a possible replacement for Furlong, with a report in The Independent claiming that the 19-year-old will join Rangers on loan for the season.

