Masterson becomes QPR's seventh summer signing

PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 03 July 2019

QPR boss Mark Warburton. PICTURE: Owen Humphreys/PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton. PICTURE: Owen Humphreys/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Conor Masterson joins QPR on a free transfer.

QPR have completed the signing of another defender with Conor Masterson joining the club on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has signed for the Rs on a two-year deal after his contract with Liverpool expired.

He has been with Liverpool since he was 16 and captained the under-18s side, before playing for the under-23s.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "To sign for QPR is an honour and a privilege and I can't wait to get started.

"I learnt so much during my time with Liverpool, had some unbelievable experiences and I think that will carry through into QPR."

Manager Mark Warburton said: "I have watched Conor's progress and he is another young player with a lot of potential in him.

"What he will be looking to do is come in, bed himself into the dressing room and challenge for a place in the team."

QPR have also signed defender Dominic Ball this week, as well as midfielders Luke Amos and Matt Smith.

