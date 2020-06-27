Championship: Charlton 1 QPR 0

Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley PA Wire/PA Images

Charlton boosted their Sky Bet Championship survival hopes with a hard-fought victory over QPR at the Valley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) and Charlton Athletic's Tomer Hemed (left) battle for the ball Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) and Charlton Athletic's Tomer Hemed (left) battle for the ball

Darren Pratley’s 12th-minute header proved the difference between the London rivals to give the Addicks a second consecutive 1-0 win since the resumption of football.

It moved Lee Bowyer’s team onto 45 points, as QPR endured a frustrating afternoon for the second Saturday in succession.

Charlton were unchanged after last weekend’s success at Hull while Geoff Cameron returned for the away side from the 1-0 defeat to Barnsley in place of Tottenham loanee Luke Amos.

And it was the visitors who enjoyed the better share of possession early on and star man Ebere Eze signalled his intent with a curled effort that went wide in the 10th minute.

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

Defending has been the west Londoners’ Achilles heel all season, however, and they conceded the opener just two minutes later.

Josh Cullen delivered his corner to the penalty spot and Pratley jumped highest and got enough power on his header to beat Liam Kelly, who could only push the effort onto the post and watch it roll into the net.

It was the midfielder’s second goal of the season and the perfect start for Bowyer, who remained without Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis – with the trio set to officially exit the Valley on June 30.

The Addicks almost doubled their lead nine minutes before half-time when youngster Albie Morgan sent Macauley Bonne away down the left, but Kelly was able to parry his shot away from danger.

Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ball Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ball

Mark Warburton saw his team respond and create a good opportunity for Eze after fine work by Ilias Chair, but the playmaker’s range remained off and he blazed over with 38 minutes on the clock.

You may also want to watch:

Chair forced Charlton stopper Dillon Phillips into his first save four minutes later from a narrow angle, although the linesman missed it and awarded a goal kick which compounded a frustrating half for QPR.

The hosts should have been pegged back immediately after the restart when Angel Rangel picked out Jordan Hugill, but the West Ham loanee could only fire straight at the Addicks number one and a huge opportunity had been squandered.

Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ball Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ball

Another good chance presented itself in the 55th minute when Ryan Manning and Chair combined, but the former could only fire off target from 12 yards.

Bowyer’s side did have the ball in the net three minutes later, but Bonne was correctly ruled to be offside from Tomer Hemed’s cross.

It was Hemed’s last involvement of the derby with he and Aiden McGeady replaced by Chuks Aneke and Alfie Doughty just before the hour.

QPR also made their first substitution and somewhat surprisingly Chair, their biggest threat of the afternoon, was withdrawn for Olamide Shodipo.

A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley

With 20 minutes to go Warburton made a triple change with Todd Kane, Aramide Oteh and Amos entering the fray, but it did not have the desired effect with Charlton remaining resolute to clinch a vital win.

QPR will now hope it’s a case of third time lucky since the restart when they host Fulham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday (6.30pm).

QPR: Kelly, Rangel (Kane 71), Masterson, Barbet, Manning, Ball (Bettache 77), Cameron (Amos 71), Osayi-Samuel (Oteh 71), Chair (Shodipo 60), Eze, Hugill.

Unused subs: Lumley, Kakay, Gubbins, Clarke.

Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson

Referee: Tim Robinson.