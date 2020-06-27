Search

Advanced search

Championship: Charlton 1 QPR 0

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 June 2020

PA Sport

Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

PA Wire/PA Images

Charlton boosted their Sky Bet Championship survival hopes with a hard-fought victory over QPR at the Valley.

Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) and Charlton Athletic's Tomer Hemed (left) battle for the ballQueens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) and Charlton Athletic's Tomer Hemed (left) battle for the ball

Darren Pratley’s 12th-minute header proved the difference between the London rivals to give the Addicks a second consecutive 1-0 win since the resumption of football.

It moved Lee Bowyer’s team onto 45 points, as QPR endured a frustrating afternoon for the second Saturday in succession.

Charlton were unchanged after last weekend’s success at Hull while Geoff Cameron returned for the away side from the 1-0 defeat to Barnsley in place of Tottenham loanee Luke Amos.

And it was the visitors who enjoyed the better share of possession early on and star man Ebere Eze signalled his intent with a curled effort that went wide in the 10th minute.

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The ValleyQueens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

Defending has been the west Londoners’ Achilles heel all season, however, and they conceded the opener just two minutes later.

Josh Cullen delivered his corner to the penalty spot and Pratley jumped highest and got enough power on his header to beat Liam Kelly, who could only push the effort onto the post and watch it roll into the net.

It was the midfielder’s second goal of the season and the perfect start for Bowyer, who remained without Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis – with the trio set to officially exit the Valley on June 30.

The Addicks almost doubled their lead nine minutes before half-time when youngster Albie Morgan sent Macauley Bonne away down the left, but Kelly was able to parry his shot away from danger.

Charlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ballCharlton Athletic's Macauley Bonne (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet battle for the ball

Mark Warburton saw his team respond and create a good opportunity for Eze after fine work by Ilias Chair, but the playmaker’s range remained off and he blazed over with 38 minutes on the clock.

You may also want to watch:

Chair forced Charlton stopper Dillon Phillips into his first save four minutes later from a narrow angle, although the linesman missed it and awarded a goal kick which compounded a frustrating half for QPR.

The hosts should have been pegged back immediately after the restart when Angel Rangel picked out Jordan Hugill, but the West Ham loanee could only fire straight at the Addicks number one and a huge opportunity had been squandered.

Charlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ballCharlton Athletic's Aiden McGeady (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (right) battle for the ball

Another good chance presented itself in the 55th minute when Ryan Manning and Chair combined, but the former could only fire off target from 12 yards.

Bowyer’s side did have the ball in the net three minutes later, but Bonne was correctly ruled to be offside from Tomer Hemed’s cross.

It was Hemed’s last involvement of the derby with he and Aiden McGeady replaced by Chuks Aneke and Alfie Doughty just before the hour.

QPR also made their first substitution and somewhat surprisingly Chair, their biggest threat of the afternoon, was withdrawn for Olamide Shodipo.

A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The ValleyA general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley

With 20 minutes to go Warburton made a triple change with Todd Kane, Aramide Oteh and Amos entering the fray, but it did not have the desired effect with Charlton remaining resolute to clinch a vital win.

QPR will now hope it’s a case of third time lucky since the restart when they host Fulham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday (6.30pm).

QPR: Kelly, Rangel (Kane 71), Masterson, Barbet, Manning, Ball (Bettache 77), Cameron (Amos 71), Osayi-Samuel (Oteh 71), Chair (Shodipo 60), Eze, Hugill.

Unused subs: Lumley, Kakay, Gubbins, Clarke.

Queens Park Rangers' Conor MastersonQueens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson

Referee: Tim Robinson.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

New images of Fryent Country Park murder victims released

Nicole is on the right and Bibaa the left. Picture: Met Police

Three children and three adults rescued from Kingsbury shop blaze and taken to hospital

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Kingsbury fire: Father tells of family’s dramatic mid-night rescue by firefighters

A blaze tore through a shop in Kingsbury with smoke entering a neighbouring property. Picture: Dilip Hirani

Woman dies following Northwick Park bedsit blaze

Three children and three adults were taken to hospital. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton left frustrated by latest loss

A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley

Championship: Charlton 1 QPR 0

Charlton Athletic's Darren Pratley scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

Boxing: Dubois-Joyce rearranged for October 24

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London.

Great British middleweights to miss out on world titles

Tony Sibson, of Leicester

Quiz: Premier League hat-trick heroes

Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates completing the latest Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United