QPR sack boss McClaren as manager pays the price for dreadful run of form in 2019

Queens Park Rangers have sacked Steve McClaren (left), with John Eustace (right) placed in interim charge

Rs on the lookout for their third manager in little over a year

Queens Park Rangers have parted company with manager Steve McClaren with immediate effect.

A 2-1 defeat at home to troubled Bolton Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday was the final act for McClaren, with the Rs having won just one of their last 15 league matches.

John Eustace, who arrived at Loftus Road last summer as McClaren’s assistant manager, will take charge of first-team affairs until a new boss is appointed.

“Making a decision such as this is never easy, particularly when you are talking about someone as professional and dedicated as Steve,” said QPR chief executive officer Lee Hoos.

“We are grateful to him for all his efforts during his time with us.

“It is well documented that we are in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable.

“With that comes challenges, not least the cutting of the wage bill while aiming to remain competitive.

“As we look to the future, and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are.”

Rs director of football Les Ferdinand added: “Steve has worked incredibly hard during his time with us, but as we start to make plans for next year we feel this change is necessary now, rather than wait until the end of the season, or risk having to make such a decision early in the new campaign.”

McClaren joined QPR last summer and took over in the managerial hot-seat from Ian Holloway.

The former England boss had a disastrous start to his time in W12 as he lost each of his first four league games in charge, including a 7-1 drubbing at West Bromwich Albion.

The 57-year-old, though, managed to turn things around and there was talk before Christmas of an outside push at the play-offs.

Since the festive period, though, results have tailed off and McClaren departs with the Loftus Road club 17th in the table.

In total, McClaren took charge of the Rs 46 times in all competitions, winning 16 of those games, drawing nine and losing 21.

Eustace will hope to get his tenure as interim boss off to a good start on Saturday when QPR visit Norwich City.