On-loan Cameron confident break will help him get back to his best for QPR

USA international returned for Rs last weekend after three months on sidelines

Geoff Cameron believes the upcoming international break will help him get back to his best for Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 33-year-old, on loan from divisional rivals Stoke City, returned to action on Saturday after three months out with an ankle injury.

The USA international lasted 56 minutes against Stoke City, before being replaced by Josh Scowen who had a hand in both of the Rs’ goals in a 2-2 draw.

Thanks to the international break, the west Londoners are not due in action in the league again until March 30 when they play host to Bolton Wanderers.

And Cameron believes the break will be a huge benefit to him as he bids to return to full fitness.

Speaking to the club website: Cameron said: “It’ll be good to get some more training under my belt. It’s another building block for me.

“I felt pretty good for my first 60 minutes back and now it’s about getting ready for the next game.”

Against Hull, Cameron was replaced by Scowen, who scored the first for QPR, before teeing up Tomer Hemed for the second.

Scowen has struggled for game time for the Rs this term, making just 16 league starts to date.

The 25-year-old delivered a timely reminded of what he is capable of at the weekend and Cameron was delighted for Scowen after his game-changing display.

“Josh came on and gave us some energy. He’s a little rat and loves to get in amongst it,” added the 33-year-old.

“He showed great ambition to get the first one and then set up the second for Tomer to finish it.

“For me it was coming, and should have happened in the first half. We had so many balls that just didn’t quite break for us but we stayed in it and, once we settled down, we were the better team.”

The draw at Hull left QPR eight points above the relegation zone with the end of the season fast approaching.

It seems, then, that the upcoming international break may be a vital time for the Rs as they look to secure their place in the division again next term as soon as possible.

With relegation-threatened Bolton their first opponents after the break, the west Londoners have a real chance to pull away from danger and they will be doing everything to ensure they can achieve that.