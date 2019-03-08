QPR 2 Reading 2 - Honours even as Rangers are pegged back twice

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 Reading 2

QPR were pegged back twice as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nahki Wells' opener was cancelled out by George Puscas before Jordan Hugill's strike put Rangers ahead, only for Sam Baldock's tap-in to hand each side a point.

The first chance fell Reading's way after just eight minutes when Oviemuno Ejaria played in Baldock, whose powerful effort was beaten away well by Liam Kelly.

Two minutes later, QPR had their penalty appeals waved away as cries for a Michael Morrison handball were ignored by the referee.

Hugill was presented with a half chance when Wells found him with a floated pass but Hugill could not get enough power behind his header allowing Rafael to claim.

Ejaria was involved again on 22 minutes, twisting and turning on the edge of the box before firing an effort towards the bottom corner which Kelly got down well to get a hand to.

QPR took the lead on the 29-minute mark when Reading gave the ball away in their own half before Ebere Eze passed to Nahki Wells, who hit a shot low and hard to Rafael's right to put his side 1-0 up.

But not even two minutes later, the away side were level as Ejaria played through George Puscas, who curled the ball past Liam Kelly and in off the post to level the scores.

Rangers were presented with two chances when Reading failed to clear a free-kick as Toni Leistner had an effort well blocked before Hugill fired over.

But neither side could find a way to get in front as the sides went in at the break level.

QPR started the half encouragingly but the first effort went the way of Reading as Baldock fired over from distance.

But Mark Warburton's side regained the lead on 59 minutes when the two strikers combined as Wells found Hugill with his header, whose shot at goal took a wicked deflection off Liam Moore to beat Rafael.

On 65 minutes, John Swift tested Liam Kelly as he curled a free-kick over the wall but the goalkeeper as there to claim.

Ten minutes later, Mark Bowen's side were level when Andy Yiadom's header from a Swift cross found Baldock at the back post who tapped in.

Baldock was involved again on 77 minutes, getting on the end of a cross to prod over the bar before shooting wide ten minutes later.

And that proved to be the final chance of the game as both sides took home a point.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Cameron, Scowen, Chair, Eze, Wells, Hugill

Reading: Rafael, Morrison, Miazga, Moore, Rinomhota, Baldock, Swift, Ejaria, Yiadom, Richards, Puscas

Attendance: 12,330