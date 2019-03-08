Championship: Cardiff City 3 QPR 0

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fell to their first away defeat since August after goals from Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack and Callum Patterson gave Cardiff City victory at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

Morrison headed in from Lee Tomlin's free kick before Pack, with his first goal from the club, doubled the Bluebirds lead from close range following Tomlin's corner.

Patterson's venomous strike in the second half ensured back-to-back defeats for QPR, following their 2-0 home loss to West Brom at the weekend.

QPR boss Mark Warburton made four changes from Saturday's game with Liam Kelly, Angel Rangel, Josh Scowen and Bright Osayi-Samuel coming in to replace Joe Lumley, Todd Kane, suspended Yoann Barbet and Nahki Wells.

And it was the visitors who had the first chance of the game through Osayi-Samuel, as the former Blackpool midfielder was put clean through goal but his effort was well saved by Alex Smithies.

Cardiff captain Morrison opened the scoring on 11 minutes as Tomlin whipped a free-kick onto the head of Aden Flint, who directed his header back into the path of 28-year-old Morrison, whose deft header went past Kelly leaving him no chance.

Warburton's men went close to equalising nine minutes later following a great passage of play involving four players.

Eberechi Eze's pass found Scowen who in turn laid it off to Ryan Manning and his cracking delivery looked for Rangel, but the former Swansea City defender couldn't get his head onto it and the chance was gone.

Dominic Ball went close but his effort was always rising before Tomlin's low drive went past former QPR keeper Smithies' far post.

The visitors went even closer to grabbing an equaliser when Eze saw his curling drive smack against a post before Ilias Chair saw his effort gathered by Smithies at the second attempt.

With half-time fast approaching City put the game out of the visitor's reach as Tomlin's corner caught the defence cold and allowed Gavin Whyte all the time in the world to pick his spot and his low cross across goal was tapped home from Pack.

Rangers came out in the second half looking for an early goal to give them hope and after Manning's free-kick hit the side netting and Eze's shot went over the bar, it was Manning who went even closer to halving the deficit.

Eze won the ball back for the visitors before laying it into the path of 23-year-old Manning and he saw effort come crashing off the post, with the rebound falling to midfielder Scowen, who could only send his effort wide of Smithies's goal.

Former QPR manager Neil Warnock saw his men made sure of the win after Pack won the ball back and sent a delightful ball into the path of Leandro Bacuna, whose cross was smashed home on the volley by Patterson to ensure the Welsh side's consecutive league wins over the visitors for the first time since October 1980.

Cardiff City: Smithies, Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Flint, Bacuna, Glatzel (Ward 81) Murphy, Pack, Tomlin (Patterson 65), Whyte (Hoilett 87).

QPR: Kelly, Cameron, Hugill, Eze, Scowen, Ball (Wells 63), Manning, Chair, (Pugh 80) Osayi-Samuel, Rangel (Kane 67), Leistner.

Attendance: 21,387.