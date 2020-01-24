Burnley to make decision on Wells 'next week' with Dyche admitting 'lots of interest' in striker

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Burnley manager Sean Dyche provides an update on the interest in striker Nahki Wells, who is on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits there has been "a lot of interest" in striker Nahki Wells and says a decision on his future will be made next week.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with QPR from the Clarets but the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest are rumoured to have approached Burnley over a permanent deal for him.

Wells has scored 14 goals for Rangers this season but the Premier League side do have the option to recall him and sell him to another club if they wish.

And speaking to reporters in his press conference today, Dyche says a decision will be made soon.

"Nahki is doing very well, we have the ability to get him back here. I have spoken to Mark Warburton and let him know the different options," he said.

"There is, over the last few days, a lot of interest in him and rightly so as he is scoring goals in the Championship.

"He knows he is well thought of here but he wanted football and needed football and that is working well for him so we will make a decision on that.

"He wanted to play football and we wanted him playing football because we didn't think he would get as much here but equally that doesn't mean we don't think he is a good player.

"He is showing that by playing there and scoring goals and Mark Warburton knows the picture and I have spoken to him.

"He knows there is interest in Nahki but equally he knows he is doing well there as do we.

"We will make a decision as it unrolls next week."

Wells has previously stated that he would like to stay at QPR if he is given the final decision.

The Bermudian is out of contract at the end of the season but Burnley have the option to extend his deal by another year should they want to.

R's boss Warburton has already admitted that the club are not in a position to splash out on players, meaning a large bid could price QPR out of a potential permanent move for the striker.