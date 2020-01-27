Burnley recall Wells from loan but QPR confirm interest in signing him permanently

Nahki Wells has been recalled from his loan at Queens Park Rangers by Burnley. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Burnley recall striker Nahki Wells from loan spell at Queens Park Rangers but R's CEO confirms club's interest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnley have recalled striker Nahki Wells from his loan spell at QPR but the R's have expressed an interest in signing him permanently.

Wells has scored 15 goals for Mark Warburton's side this season and Burnley are keen to sell him to another club this month.

Both Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are also reportedly interested in signing the Bermudian.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos says the club are working towards a deal but admits there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to sign him.

"Burnley have recalled Nahki which is their right," he told qpr.co.uk.

"I wouldn't normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis.

"Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP.

"We are working hard for a positive conclusion but we must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR."

Wells has previously stated he would like to stay at QPR if he is given the final decision, while Warburton insisted on Friday that he was happy at the club.