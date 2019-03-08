Search

Warburton expecting different game when QPR take on Bristol City for second time in a week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2019

Bristol City's Ashton Gate. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Mark Warburton believes it will be a different type of game when QPR take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

The R's knocked the Robins out on penalties on Tuesday after an exciting 3-3 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to set up a second round tie with Portsmouth.

Rangers now travel to Ashton Gate looking to keep their unbeaten run going, having picked up a win and a draw in the league so far this season.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday, Warburton said: "I'm sure it will be (different).

"They made numerous changes and so did we and maybe we change back, maybe we don't, maybe we change formation and maybe we don't.

"I think we had three formations tonight and they probably had four so that's just the nature of it."

Lee Wallace is still building up his fitness as he makes his return from injury and is unlikely to feature in the game.

The manager made several changes for the cup game and admitted those who came in have staked a claim for a starting place.

Colindale mum-of-three dies after being doused with petrol and set on fire by an intruder in Barbados

Murder victim Natalie Crichlow's devastated family launch crowdfunder after the Colindale mum-of-three is doused in petrol and set alight in Barbados. Picture: GoFundMe/PA Wire

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Mark Warburton faces difficult decision at left-back

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Mark Warburton’s verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Bristol City - Carabao Cup first round

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

