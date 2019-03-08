Warburton expecting different game when QPR take on Bristol City for second time in a week

Bristol City's Ashton Gate. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton believes it will be a different type of game when QPR take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

The R's knocked the Robins out on penalties on Tuesday after an exciting 3-3 draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to set up a second round tie with Portsmouth.

Rangers now travel to Ashton Gate looking to keep their unbeaten run going, having picked up a win and a draw in the league so far this season.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday, Warburton said: "I'm sure it will be (different).

"They made numerous changes and so did we and maybe we change back, maybe we don't, maybe we change formation and maybe we don't.

"I think we had three formations tonight and they probably had four so that's just the nature of it."

Lee Wallace is still building up his fitness as he makes his return from injury and is unlikely to feature in the game.

The manager made several changes for the cup game and admitted those who came in have staked a claim for a starting place.