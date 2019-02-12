McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Rs were well and truly stung by Bees on Saturday

Steve McClaren felt a combination of defensive ill-discipline and a questionable decision to award the spot-kick for the opener proved costly as Queens Park Rangers lost 3-0 at Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs boss was understandably despondent after his charges kept things tight in the first half, before conceding three in the second period.

Neal Maupay tucked home the penalty to break the deadlock early in the second half following a foul on Ollie Watkins and then showed great awareness to set up Said Benrahma to double the advantage, with Sergi Canos putting the icing on the cake with virtually the last kick of the game.

McClaren said: “We talked about the game plan and stifling the front three.

“I thought we did that well and I said at half-time I was delighted we had carried on the organisation from our win over Leeds United.

“The only thing I was disappointed with was that we needed to be better on the ball.

“We gave the ball away too much and if we can do that better we’ll create, but we didn’t.

“The first goal is always important and they scored after a few minutes of the second half. From then on, I was disappointed.

“We lost our discipline and chased the game too much. There was no real leadership on the field to say that we’ve still got 40 minutes to go.

“We chased the game too early and you’re always going to be punished against a very good Brentford team.

“I thought it was a soft penalty. We lost our confidence and it evaporated quickly.

“Senior players have to step up and keep doing their jobs because there was no panic at 1-0.”

McClaren now feels that, after a relentless run of fixtures, he has time to work with the squad ahead of the final stretch.

He said: “We’ve played, recovered, we’ve had no work on the training ground and you could see on Saturday that we’re losing by not doing the basics.

“We need to get back on the training field where the hard work starts.”