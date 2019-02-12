Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 March 2019

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Rs were well beaten by fierce rivals Bees on Saturday afternoon

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was pleased his team’s approach eventually reaped their rewards in a 3-0 success over Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

After a tough opening period with few chances created from either team, Bees forward Neal Maupay was his usual composed self when he tucked home the penalty to break the deadlock early in the second half following a foul on Ollie Watkins.

Maupay then showed great awareness to set up Said Benrahma to double the advantage, with Sergi Canos putting the icing on the cake with virtually the last kick of the game.

“A game is 94 minutes — you can’t just create chances,” said Frank.

“We worked very hard to find the solutions and in the second half we talked about needing to go more in behind them and then we saw that with the simple ball to Ollie for the penalty.

“The second goal is beautiful. I think it was Romaine Sawyers who played Neal in and it was something we need to do better when teams want to press.”

Related articles

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Joy Morgan: Detectives appeal for information on car of Cricklewood man accused of student’s murder

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Yellow cranes collapsed to make way for HS2 hub in Old Oak Common

Cranes at HS2 hub in Old Oak Common. PIcture: HS2

McClaren believes QPR lacked discipline in defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reinstate the 245 bus to Sudbury Tube Station plead the elderly and disabled

Elderly and disabled neighbours call for their bus to be reinstated. Picture: Paul Lorber

Unsung heroes recognised at the Pride of Harlesden Awards 2019

Community honoured at Pride of Harlesden awards attended by Brent's council leader and mayor.

Fury and recriminations over pirate radio station’s antisemitic broadcast

The presenter known as King Lion, who aired the antisemitic tape in February. Picture: YouTube

Hendon fall to defeat at title hopefuls Finsbury Park

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists