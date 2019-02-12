Brentford boss says team found solutions to break down QPR

Rs were well beaten by fierce rivals Bees on Saturday afternoon

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was pleased his team’s approach eventually reaped their rewards in a 3-0 success over Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship.

After a tough opening period with few chances created from either team, Bees forward Neal Maupay was his usual composed self when he tucked home the penalty to break the deadlock early in the second half following a foul on Ollie Watkins.

Maupay then showed great awareness to set up Said Benrahma to double the advantage, with Sergi Canos putting the icing on the cake with virtually the last kick of the game.

“A game is 94 minutes — you can’t just create chances,” said Frank.

“We worked very hard to find the solutions and in the second half we talked about needing to go more in behind them and then we saw that with the simple ball to Ollie for the penalty.

“The second goal is beautiful. I think it was Romaine Sawyers who played Neal in and it was something we need to do better when teams want to press.”