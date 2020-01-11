Brentford 3 QPR 1 - R's well-beaten by west London rivals

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Brentford 3 Queens Park Rangers 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR were well-beaten by a dominant Brentford side at Griffin Park as three first-half goals handed the R's a 3-1 defeat.

Said Benrahma struck first for the home side before Bryan Mbuemo and Ollie Watkins ensured Rangers were left with too much to do in the second half.

Nahki Wells pulled a goal back after the restart but that was the only joy Rangers got as they lost to their west London rivals for the second time this season.

Toni Leistner missed out for Rangers with injury, meaning Geoff Cameron kept his place at centre-back from the FA Cup win over Swansea, while boss Mark Warburton recalled Joe Lumley, Ryan Manning, Todd Kane, Ebere Eze, Luke Amos and Wells to the starting 11.

The Bees supporters were adamant that they should have had a penalty five minutes into the game when Ollie Watkins went down under the challenge of Cameron but the referee gave nothing.

Watkins was involved again three minutes later when his effort from close range deflected wide of the goal.

Pontus Jansson was spared what would have been an embarrassing moment on 12 minutes when his attempted headed clearance from Manning's cross bounced up awkwardly towards David Raya's goal, with the goalkeeper forced to tip the ball away to safety.

And four minutes later, there was almost another embarrassing moment for the home side when Wells got close to stealing the ball off Raya a couple of yards from goal, only for the goalkeeper to just about clear to safety.

But the Bees had the lead moments later when Mathias Jensen fizzed in a low free-kick and Benrahma was on hand to finish past Lumley.

And four minutes later it was 2-0 when Lumley's poor pass fell to Christian Norgaard, who lofted the ball over the defence with Cameron failing to head clear, allowing Mbuemo to finish into the corner.

They almost had a third soon after when Josh Dasilva's cross was deflected inches wide by Cameron, before Watkins almost got on the end of a dangerous cross into the box soon after.

The Bees made it 3-0 before half-time when Watkins flicked home from close range from after Ethan Pinnock had nodded back across goal from Jensen's free-kick.

QPR struggled to create anything going forward, with Dalsgaard's last-ditch challenge denying Ilias Chair a shot at goal three minutes before half-time.

Osayi-Samuel was then presented with a chance to run in on goal but his touch was too heavy and went out for a goal-kick as the referee blew for half-time.

Warburton opted to introduce youngster Conor Masterson for Dom Ball at the start of the second half, with Cameron moving into midfield.

But Brentford almost extended their lead right after the restart when Benrahma curled a free-kick into the side-netting.

Benrahma then struck another free-kick into Lumley's hands ten minutes later after being brought down by Kane, who was given a yellow card.

Rangers got a goal back on 61 minutes when Bright Osayi-Samuel got in down the right and picked out Wells who tapped in from close range.

Watkins then saw his shot deflect wide off Kane on 72 minutes before Osayi-Samuel wasted a good chance three minutes later, scuffing an effort wide from inside the box.

QPR had a better chance moments later when Manning picked out Eze who could only poke an effort at Raya six yards from goal before Mbeumo then curled straight at Lumley from the left-hand side.

Watkins went close to grabbing his second goal of the game six minutes from time when he headed just over at the back post.

And the striker missed another good opportunity three minutes later, firing wide at the back post after the ball had fallen to him in space before again heading wide in added time as the R's fell to their first defeat of 2020.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Cameron, Manning, Ball, Amos, Chair, Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Wells

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Norgaard, Jensen, Benrahma, Watkins, DaSilva, Jansson, Mbuemo, Dalsgaard