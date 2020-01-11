Brentford 3 QPR 1: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 17:29 11 January 2020
Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.
Joe Lumley 5 - Partly to blame for Brentford's second goal as his poor pass fell straight to Christian Norgaard, who found Bryan Mbeumo to finish well.
Todd Kane 4 - Struggled all game long to cope with Said Benrahma, who constantly got the better of him.
Grant Hall 5 - Far from convincing display from the captain, who failed to deal with the threat of Ollie Watkins.
Geoff Cameron 5 - Poor at centre-half in the first half, failing to head the ball clear for Mbeumo's goal, but played much better in midfield in the second half.
Ryan Manning 5 - Did not deal with the challenge of Mbeumo. Seems to struggle when he cannot get forward as much.
Dom Ball 5 - Lost the midfield battle in the first half and was replaced at half-time.
Luke Amos 6 - Tidy in possession and worked hard for his team but was still second best to Brentford's midfield.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 6 - Had little joy apart from doing very well to assist Nahki Wells for QPR's goal.
Ebere Eze 5 - Struggled to make an impact on the game as Brentford were quick to close him down. Also missed a big chance to make it 3-2 in the second half.
Ilias Chair 5 - Very quiet performance from the R's youngster, who had only a couple of positive moments.
Nahki Wells 5 - Got on the scoresheet with a tap-in but did very little else.
Substitutes:
Conor Masteron 6 - Looked composed in only his second performance from the club and did very little wrong.
Jordan Hugill 6 - Showed good determination off the bench and provided more of a physical threat up top.
Olamide Shodipo N/A