'They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break' - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn PA Archive/PA Images

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts on Queens Park Rangers after his side's 4-2 defeat.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says QPR were trying to counter-attack his side in their 4-2 defeat on Saturday.

Rangers took the lead through Nahki Wells before Ebere Eze doubled their advantage in the second half but Bradley Dack's penalty got the away side back in the game.

However, goals from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Jordan Hugill meant Adam Armstron's late goal was only a consolation.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray said: "It was a stodgy game really.

They were trying to play on the counter-attack really. They sat in there, two backs of four, they're a threat on the transition and they defended pretty well I would suggest.

"They're good at what they do. They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break.

"Today when we exposed our defenders we got found out a little bit or we could have kept it as tight as we did first half and it might have finished 1-0 because we didn't look like we were going to score.

"We needed to make the game a bit more stretched and see if we could score a goal - we did we scored two, we could have had a few more I think - but ultimately you can't lose the goals that we did and ultimately that cost us the game."