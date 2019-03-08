Rangel rejoins QPR on one-year deal

Full-back Angel Rangel has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with QPR.

The 36-year-old spent last season with the Rs, making 20 appearances and scoring twice.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It feels great to be back, I'm very happy.

"I had such a fantastic time here last season. QPR tick all of the boxes for me.

"There's such a great group of lads in the dressing room, the environment is very positive and I wanted to have the connection that I had with the supporters again.

"The new manager has come in with a new philosophy on football - a style that I was used to for many years at Swansea as we went from League One to the Premier League.

"I've always enjoyed playing that way and, all things considered, the decision to come back here was a very easy one."

Rangel spent 11 years with Swansea City before joining Rangers last season.

Manager Mark Warburton said it was an easy decision for the club to offer the Spanish defender a new deal.

"Angel's experience will prove invaluable," Warburton said. "You want the balance to be right - you want youthful exuberance, that hunger and desire.

"But you need senior players who can apply their experience and knowledge as well.

"You want them to speak to and advise players, to get into them when they have to.

"Players like Angel understand when to do that, what to do and why to do it.

"He is someone who has played football in a certain type of way for a number of years at Swansea.

"Angel is an attack-minded full-back who is also disciplined. He is a top professional who is in great condition.

"You could tell from the reaction when he came back in that he's well liked in the dressing room.

"It's great to see him back here. He had choices, like all good players do, but he's thrilled to come back to QPR.

"I'm delighted to have him back on board because I think he'll be a real benefit to us."