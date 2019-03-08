Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rangel rejoins QPR on one-year deal

PUBLISHED: 17:42 05 July 2019

Angel Rangel has rejoined QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Angel Rangel has rejoined QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR re-sign Angel Rangel on one-year deal.

Full-back Angel Rangel has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with QPR.

The 36-year-old spent last season with the Rs, making 20 appearances and scoring twice.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It feels great to be back, I'm very happy.

"I had such a fantastic time here last season. QPR tick all of the boxes for me.

"There's such a great group of lads in the dressing room, the environment is very positive and I wanted to have the connection that I had with the supporters again.

"The new manager has come in with a new philosophy on football - a style that I was used to for many years at Swansea as we went from League One to the Premier League.

"I've always enjoyed playing that way and, all things considered, the decision to come back here was a very easy one."

Rangel spent 11 years with Swansea City before joining Rangers last season.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Mark Warburton said it was an easy decision for the club to offer the Spanish defender a new deal.

"Angel's experience will prove invaluable," Warburton said. "You want the balance to be right - you want youthful exuberance, that hunger and desire.

"But you need senior players who can apply their experience and knowledge as well.

"You want them to speak to and advise players, to get into them when they have to.

"Players like Angel understand when to do that, what to do and why to do it.

"He is someone who has played football in a certain type of way for a number of years at Swansea.

"Angel is an attack-minded full-back who is also disciplined. He is a top professional who is in great condition.

"You could tell from the reaction when he came back in that he's well liked in the dressing room.

"It's great to see him back here. He had choices, like all good players do, but he's thrilled to come back to QPR.

"I'm delighted to have him back on board because I think he'll be a real benefit to us."

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Most Read

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Rangel rejoins QPR on one-year deal

Angel Rangel has rejoined QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shepherds Bush captain wants to take confident mentality into game against Twickenham

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Queen’s Park fencer Bird bids for World University Games glory

Queen's Park fencer Harry Bird (left) is competing at the World University Games

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Neasden Festival and Mapesbury’s Wild Day - two free family events this weekend in Brent

Romanian dancers at the Neasden Summer Festival in 2017
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists