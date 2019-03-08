Exclusive

Former QPR star Allen wants club to be patient with Warburton

Mark Warburton was named the new Queens Park Rangers boss on a two-year deal last week (pic: Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Rs striker believes new manager can successfully steer west Londoners through difficult season

Former Queens Park Rangers forward Bradley Allen, seen here playing for Grimsby Town (pic: PA) Former Queens Park Rangers forward Bradley Allen, seen here playing for Grimsby Town (pic: PA)

Former Queens Park Rangers striker Bradley Allen wants new manager Mark Warburton to be given the time he needs to succeed in the Sky Bet Championship.

Warburton was named as the new QPR boss on a two-year deal last week and has already begun shaping his backroom staff, with Neil Banfield joining as first-team coach and John Eustace remaining as assistant manager.

Next season is shaping up to be a testing one for the Rs with Jake Bidwell and Pawel Wszolek among those departing when their contracts expire in the summer.

Warburton is likely to have to work within a tight budget with the Loftus Road club still feeling the effects of last summer's fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

That could lead to some testing times for the 56-year-old, but for Rs striker Allen has urged the fans to stand by their man if things do become tough.

"Mark is someone I know well. He is a coach who I think did a very good job at Brentford and Glasgow Rangers, but it perhaps didn't quite work out for him at Nottingham Forest," said the former forward.

"He will understand the working of the club and there will probably have to be a reduction in the wage bill across the summer and he will have to work with younger players, but he has the skillset to do that.

"The QPR fans need to be patient because it will not be an easy season for them next year.

"There will be a reduced playing squad, but I'm sure if they have a good pre-season, get some confidence back into the squad and bring some players in if he can be supported, then I am optimism they can improve next season."

With QPR drastically cutting their playing budget, Warburton is likely to have to make use of the club's talented youngsters next term.

But Allen is confident the Rs have enough promising stars who can shine in the Championship next term.

"Joe Lumley has had a good season and he is a sought after young goalkeeper," added the 47-year-old.

"Ebere Eze is a bit of a maverick type player that with more games and more first-team experience will show more quality.

"I have some optimism for the future, but I think the fans have to understand now where QPR are at as a football club and the players the manager has at his disposal, but if there is a connection there I am sure things can quickly pick up again."

*Additional reporting by George Sessions.