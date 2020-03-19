Search

Prostate Cancer UK Football to Amsterdam bike ride postponed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 March 2020

Les Ferdinand on the Football to Amsterdam bike ride. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Les Ferdinand on the Football to Amsterdam bike ride. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Archant

Prostate Cancer UK’s Football to Amsterdam bike ride has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity was due to hold its annual Football to Amsterdam bike ride between June 5 and June 7, which starts in either London or Sheffield and ends at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

In a statement, the charity said: “With the latest updates from the government about the impact of coronavirus, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone Football to Amsterdam 2020, so the event will not go ahead as planned in June.

“We’re working with Sports Tours International to find a new date for the event and will be in touch to let you know as soon as we can.

“We’ve been really grateful for all your understanding and positive messages at this uncertain time.”

Those who have signed up but are unable to make the rescheduled date have the option to defer until 2021 or can instead have their registration fee refunded.

