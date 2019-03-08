Pre-season round up: Wealdstone defeated by Colchester United following win against Hitchin Town

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone were beaten by League Two side Colchester United at home in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stones named a strong starting 11 for the fixture, with new signings Ross Lafayette, Michee Efete and Jacob Mendy all featuring.

United went ahead after 14 minutes when Paris Cowan-Hall tapped the ball into an empty net after Jevani Brown's shot was saved.

Mendy then had a good chance for Wealdstone shortly after the 20 minute mark when his effort was palmed away by Dean Gerken.

The Stones remained unchanged heading into the second half and almost found themselves three down when the Us hit the bar twice in three minutes.

Colchester did make it two on 66 minutes when Luke Gambin's clever pass forward found Michael Fernandes, who rounded Theo Richardson to score.

Gambin then made it three himself on 79 minutes with a shot from outside the box.

Speaking to the club after the game, Wealdstone manager Brennan said: "We gave a good account of ourselves against a top League Two side. We worked extremely hard and made it a competitive game.

"It wasn't the scoreline that we wanted but our players gave their all and collectively we put in a solid performance."

A Lafayette brace also helped Brennan's side pick up a 3-2 friendly win away at Hitchin Town on Saturday.

The Stones took the lead after ten minutes when Billy Clifford won a free-kick on the right wing and Danny Green found Lafayette to score his first of the game.

But their opponents equalised a minute later when Nick Arnold headed into his own net.

Wealdstone hit the post twice before the end of the first half but eventually retook the lead early in the second when Green again found Lafayette, this time from a corner, who headed home.

Charlie Thake made it 2-2 for Hitchin with a fantastic long range effort but youngster Eric Lopes found the winner late on as Green again got the assist, sending him through on goal to curl home the finish.

After the game, Brennan said: "I felt we showed a dominant display today. We played on the front foot, we showed our pace and our creativity."