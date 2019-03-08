Pre-season round-up: Hendon respond to loss against FC Romania with draw against St Albans City

Connor Calcutt heads the ball for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Hendon and St Albans City played out a 1-1 draw in Saturday's friendly at Silver Jubilee Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first ten minutes saw St Albans go close to taking the lead twice, with a shot from Shulton going just wide before Darren Foxley forced a good save from Chris Grace.

Hendon responded with a good left-wing cross from Charlie Smith which picked out Connor Calcutt but the striker's header bobbled just wide of the far post.

Bobson Brawling then set up the Saints goal after 35 minutes when his shot cannoned off the inside of a post and right into the path of Iafocano.

St Albans made nine changes at half-time, leaving only Snedker and Foxley on the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

Calcutt had a chance to equalise just before he went off but put his header just over the crossbar.

Hendon made seven changes throughout the second half and with 11 minutes to go, their improved second half showing got its reward as a ball forward found Ogo Obi with only one defender in front of him.

The striker showed good strength to beat his marker and as Snedker came off his line, he placed a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

The Greens didn't get on as well last Wednesday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against FC Romania.

The only goal of the game came on the stroke of half-time when Roddy Lemba's pass found George Taban in space, who drilled a low shot into bottom corner past Chris Grace.

Hendon made seven changes at half-time and Obi had a great chance to equalise but Adrian Darabant was quickly off his line and forced the striker to shoot wide.

Up next for James Gray's side is a home game against Billericay Town on Tuesday.