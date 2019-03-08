Hendon manager Grays calls for improved display on trip to Poole after Hartley woe

Greens went down 2-0 at home last weekend and had keeper Andrew McCorkell dismissed

James Gray will be hoping his Hendon side can deliver an improved display away to Poole Town in their next Evo-Stik South Premier South outing on Saturday.

The Greens will start the weekend still four points clear of the relegation places in the table, but endured a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Hartley Wintney last weekend.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit conceded the opening goal after 17 minutes when Mitchell Parker found the target for the Row.

The situation got worse for Hendon 17 minutes later as keeper Andrew McCorkell was dismissed for a professional foul.

Defender Lee Chappell donned the gloves to go between the sticks, but could do little to prevent Michael Campbell from doubling Hartley’s lead in the 53rd minute.

With a minute of the match remaining, substitute Matty Harriott was also dismissed to cap a bad afternoon for the home team.

The defeat was a disappointing ones for the Greens, who had been looking to build on a triumph at Staines Town in their previous outing.

And boss Gray left no one uncertain about his feelings regarding the display from the Silver Jubilee Park club against the Row.

He told the club website: “It was a calamitous afternoon from start to finish and we weren’t at the races.

“I’m really disappointed and the boys are really disappointed too.

“We gave ourselves an uphill task and it’s another game gone that we’ve picked nothing up from.

“We hit the self-destruct button slightly, but we need to pick ourselves up and go to Poole with a bit more determination.”

As for McCorkell’s dismissal, Gray was disappointed with how quickly Hendon went from having an attacking corner to having their keeper sent off for a tackle as the last man.

But as for the actual foul itself, the Greens manager acknowledges the referee was right to give McCorkell his marching orders.

“There are no complaints from me; it’s a red card and if it had happened at the other end, I would have wanted their keeper sent off,” he added.

“It’s disappointing for Andrew because he made a great save in the first few minutes and the red card happened from a lapse.”